Tangedco staff face hurdles while fixing transformers, shifting cables

CHENNAI

06 August 2021 00:05 IST

Despite facing voltage fluctuation, property owners cite safety issues, access and aesthetics

New transformers and cables are often considered the answer to complaints of erratic power supply and voltage fluctuation. While most utility agencies don’t face any issues while taking up infrastructure improvement work, it is not so in the case of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

In the midst of executing a major project in the city, its staff are facing a strange problem. Instead of facilitating their work, citizens are not allowing them to install pillar boxes or transformers even in areas with complaints of voltage fluctuation.

In contrast, workers of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Boad (CMWSSB) find it easy to install water and drainage chambers in places of their choice. Tangedco staff are peeved that they have to overcome several hurdles while installing pillar boxes or transformers.

The problem is more pronounced in several localities where Tangedco has taken up shifting of overhead cables underground. As part of this ₹2,567 crore project, new transformers are to be installed, besides replacing the old ones in core city areas as well as suburbs like Perambur, Avadi, Tambaram, Velachery and the Information Technology (IT) corridor.

Under this project, overhead power lines running to a length of 3,250 km are to be shifted underground and more than 500 old transformers are to be replaced. While the execution of the project was delayed due to lockdowns, Tangedco has resumed work in several places. But the residents do not want transformers or pillar boxes in front of their homes.

A senior official of Tangedco said that at several places, the residents cited safety concerns, reduced access, and aesthetics of the property being marred and did not allow the installation of transformers. Some residents are not even allowing pillar boxes that occupy very little space to be put up. Although the roads come under the purview of local bodies, Tangedco faced constraints in putting up transformers and pillar boxes. Its action would give scope for residents to move the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum.

In one instance, residents even lodged a police complaint. A senior electricity official of the southern region said when a new transformer was proposed to be erected on MGR Street in Velachery, the residents complained to the police, resulting in commotion recently.

Even owners of apartments were not providing space for transformers although the building bylaws made it mandatory. Any complex with a built-up area of more than 900 m should allot space for transformers. But the developers circumvented this rule by showing the area to be less than 900 m and got the plan sanctioned. It was for the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to look into the issue, he added.