Tangedco set to begin installation of smart meters in houses in a few months

July 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will soon begin the installation of smart meters for domestic consumers throughout Tamil Nadu.

The Central government-funded scheme would follow the successful implementation of the project at T. Nagar under the Smart Cities Mission’s Area Based Development (ABD) through the Chennai Smart City Limited.

A senior official of Tangedco said the smart meters for domestic connections were to be installed throughout the State in three phases. The ₹19,000-crore project would begin by this year and be completed by March 2025, he said.

The official said a total of 1.17 crore smart meters were approved for all categories of low-tension consumers, except agriculture and hut services, under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to increase the use of IT-enabled services to improve metering, billing and collection efficiency.

Tangedco has proposed to acquire smart meters in three packages; tenders have been floated for two packages and contractors have been identified.

The official said the tender for the third package, comprising Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai and Vellore, would be called shortly. The two packages have been completed for the electricity regions of Thanjavur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchi, Erode, Karur and Coimbatore.

The Chennai South and North regions, covering Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, which have more than 59 lakh single- and three-phase connections will grab the lion’s share of 1.17 crore smart meters.

While acquiring the smart meters, Tangedco has factored in the new service connections, which are likely to be three lakhs in the next two years.

Officials say the smart meter will help in efficient and remote reading of the units consumed; automatic upload of the reading in Tangedco’s computer servers; and the removal of manual reading of meters.

Consumer activists suggest that the installation of smart meters be speeded up as several residents have been complaining about discrepancies in the manual reading; there are instances of consumers having received huge electricity bills because of assessors not making a regular bi-monthly meter reading.

V. Rama Rao, a resident welfare activist, says assessors doing the bi-monthly reading beyond a fixed date, resulting in an “inflated” consumption of electricity. The smart meters would automatically do the bi-monthly reading on a specific date.