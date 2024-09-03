Tangedco rolls out electronic billing to customers through social media

Tangedco has rolled out power bills in electronic format for individual customers consuming more than 500 units for quick and safe payment. The e-bill sent through WhatsApp to the registered numbers of the consumers is comprehensive, providing all details of the units consumed, bill amount and the last date for payment of the bill.

A senior official of Tangedco said the electronic billing has been rolled out from last month through the WhatsApp business account of Tangedco Call Centre. The e-bills are being sent to more than 25 lakh domestic consumers and commercial accounts who have used more than 500 units. The e-bill was being issued based on the direction of Chairman Rajesh Lakhoni to help create awareness among the customers to pay in leisure through online payment systems.

Social activist V.S. Jayaraman has urged the Tangedco to send these comprehensive bills to all consumers irrespective of the units consumed as the bills are helpful in providing all the details in one broadsheet and there are also several payment options.

The electricity official said Tangedco has to pay a minimum amount for issuing electronic bills to the customers incurring some cost and to avoid this, the e-bill was being sent only to those customers consuming more than 500 units.