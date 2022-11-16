Tangedco removes old electricity poles in parts of south Chennai where underground lines have been laid

November 16, 2022 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The electricity officials of the Adyar circle of Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) have initiated the work of removing electricity poles where underground electricity lines have been completed. Some of the electricity poles that were old and not in use for several years were posing a danger to residents of the locality.

A senior official of south Chennai said that the department has completed the underground electrification project, but several overhead poles were not removed in localities such as Thiruvanmiyur, Velachery, Kottivakkam and Palavakkam. Also, complaints were received from residents about the poles, positioned dangerously. A time frame to remove the poles was set and the work was completed in Kottivakkam and Palavakkam last week.

Local officials have removed more than 30 poles in Kottivakkam and 18 in Palavakkam.

Monish, a resident of Periyar Salai in Palavakkam, said the road being narrow, the electricity poles were causing traffic bottlenecks.

In Velachery, work to identify and removing these poles has began and would be completed by the end of this month.

Maintenance officials have started work to remove the poles in Nehru Nagar and Periyar Nagar in West Velachery where the roads are congested and narrow.