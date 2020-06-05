Chennai

Tangedco rebuts actor Prasanna’s accusation on calculation of electricity charges

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, in a statement, said it had worked out a detailed calculation for electricity charges following the lockdown, and was deducting the previous month’s cycle amount paid by consumers from the total charges

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has denied an accusations by actor Prasanna that the electricity utility was collecting the full four months of electricity charges without deducting the bill paid in the previous month cycle.

A press statement issued by Tangedco stated that in the face of the lockdown being implemented from March 24, and assessment not being carried out for April and May, consumers had been asked to pay the previous month’s cycle (PMC) charges. Also a detailed calculation as per the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission Guidelines was worked out, in which the total units consumed for four months would be divided by two and the electricity charges would be arrived at by putting them in the slab system for two billing cycles. Then, the amount paid by a consumer as PMC would be deducted from the total electricity charges and the remaining amount would have to be paid.

In the case of Mr. Prasanna who has two electricity connections, he paid ₹13,528 for consuming 2,280 units in January. With no assessment being done in March and May for his connections, the total units consumed was 6,920 units. The split for two billing cycles works out to 3,460 units per cycle, for which an amount of ₹21,316 was the actual bill amount. For two billing cycles, it works out to ₹42,632. Whereas if the accusation that the electricity utility was billing him for four months was right, the amount charged would have been ₹44,152. Moreover Mr. Prasanna had not paid the electricity bill for March which is ₹13,528 PMC of January, the release added.

Consumers who have any queries regarding their billing are requested to contact local officials or visit www.tangedco.gov.in for clarifications.

