Tangedco paid ₹453 cr. without buying a single unit of power from private company

April 22, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Chennai

The CAG, in the annual report for the year ending March 2021, found that Tangedco made a payment of ₹453.04 crore to PPN Power Generating Company Private Limited without purchasing a single unit of power from the firm.

Citing the failure of Tangedco to terminate the power purchase agreement (PPA), the CAG pointed out that it had resulted in an avoidable payment to the tune of ₹453.04 crore, made from March 2020 to November 2021 for bills raised by PPN for the period from April 2016 to 2021, and an additional liability of ₹360.20 crore which could be claimed by the power generating company.

The huge payment pertains to the PPA agreed between Tangedco and PPN for purchasing 330.50 megawatt (MW) of power for a period of 30 years. The Central Electricity Authority, while giving the techno-economic clearance for the PPA, had directed PPN to use the fuel mix of gas and naphtha in the ratio of 70:30. As there was a delay in the availability of gas, PPN requested the TNEB’s nod for using 100% naphtha. The TNEB, in November 1996, consented to the use of 100% naphtha as an alternative fuel until natural gas was made available.

With TNEB having given its consent, PPN entered into a Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for supply of naphtha for a period of 20 years, to be used for the project. However, PPN gave an undertaking to TNEB that it would limit the FSA to 15 years, after the CEA apprehended that the consent for 100% naphtha would result in the power generating company not making any serious efforts to find indigenous gas. PPN, which started commercial operations in April 2001, supplied power to Tangedco till June 2016, for which payments were made as per the terms of the PPA.

Upon completion of the FSA with Tangedco for 15 years, PPN requested a five-year extension to operate the plant with naphtha, as it had an FSA with IOCL for 20 years. To this, Tangedco said naphtha would be allowed as a temporary measure, and added that the firm could claim the fixed charges as and when the plant was operated with natural gas. It said no payment would be made for invoices for the period after June 2016. The Board of Tangedco decided not to extend the FSA with naphtha as fuel in February 2018, and ‘resolved’ to file a petition with Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, which it failed to do. It didn’t terminate the PPA either. As a result, Tangedco paid ₹453.04 crore to PPN against the bills raised by the company from April 2016 to April 2021. PPN also continued to submit invoices for fixed charges claiming a total amount of ₹Rs. 813.24 crore for a five-year period.

CAG in its recommendation wanted Tangedco to terminate the agreement without further delay to avoid additional payments and also fix the responsibility on the officials responsible for the non-termination of agreement.