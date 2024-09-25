Tangedco officials concerned by thefts happening regularly in Thalambur substation

The officials of Tangedco are concerned about the regular theft of batteries happening in the 33/11 kilo volt substation near Semmanchery. Also the plans to shift a portion of the section office to the substation to safeguard the equipment is being opposed by a section of residents.

A senior official of Tangedco said a 33/11 KV substation is operational near the DLF apartment in Thalambur near Semmanchery. The substation, which is fully automated and unmanned, is a vital distribution centre for hundreds of houses. However in the past few months several electrical equipments, primarily batteries and power cable, are being stolen from the substation by anti-social elements.

The officials of Tangedco rue that despite giving complaints regarding the theft of the batteries in the Perumbakkam police station along with footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, the culprits have not been apprehended. The batteries are vital equipment as otherwise fire accidents could happen in case of any surge in power supply. Even last month a few batteries and supply cable were stolen by anti-social elements.

So the officials of Tangedco for improving the security of the substation have planned to shift the Semmanchery section office to the substation. But a section of the residents in Bharati Nagar, are opposing the move citing the long distance they have to travel to pay the bills.

The electricity officials said they have planned to open special counters in the present office at Anna Road in Semmanchery.

