ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco official killed in hit and run accident in Chennai

Published - May 17, 2024 04:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police are on the lookout for the vehicle that caused the accident

The Hindu Bureau

An electricity department official was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler and ran over him on Thursday (May 16, 2024) night. 

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said G. Senthilkumar was working at the Sithalapakkam Tangedco office. He was returning to his home, located on Kannagi Street in Puzhithivakkam through Sabari Salai at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, when an unknown vehicle hit him from behind and ran over him.

The Madipakkam police, on being alerted, rushed to the scene and sent the body of the victim to Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. The St. Thomas Traffic Investigation Police, who filed a case are on the lookout for the vehicle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US