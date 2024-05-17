Tangedco official killed in hit and run accident in Chennai

An electricity department official was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler and ran over him on Thursday (May 16, 2024) night.

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said G. Senthilkumar was working at the Sithalapakkam Tangedco office. He was returning to his home, located on Kannagi Street in Puzhithivakkam through Sabari Salai at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, when an unknown vehicle hit him from behind and ran over him.

The Madipakkam police, on being alerted, rushed to the scene and sent the body of the victim to Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. The St. Thomas Traffic Investigation Police, who filed a case are on the lookout for the vehicle.