GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tangedco official killed in hit and run accident in Chennai

Police are on the lookout for the vehicle that caused the accident

Published - May 17, 2024 04:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An electricity department official was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler and ran over him on Thursday (May 16, 2024) night. 

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said G. Senthilkumar was working at the Sithalapakkam Tangedco office. He was returning to his home, located on Kannagi Street in Puzhithivakkam through Sabari Salai at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, when an unknown vehicle hit him from behind and ran over him.

The Madipakkam police, on being alerted, rushed to the scene and sent the body of the victim to Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. The St. Thomas Traffic Investigation Police, who filed a case are on the lookout for the vehicle.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.