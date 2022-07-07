Tangedco office shifted
The Executive Engineer (Adyar) office of Tangedco, which comes under Superintending Engineer (South 2), has been shifted to the 110/33-11 kV substation located on Velachery Main Road. The EE office covering Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, Taramani and Velachery sections, was previously functioning in the 110/33-11 kV station near Tidel Park. The EE Adyar can be contact on ph: 9445850555 and on email eeomadyar@tnebnet.org
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.