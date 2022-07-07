Chennai

Tangedco office shifted

The Executive Engineer (Adyar) office of Tangedco, which comes under Superintending Engineer (South 2), has been shifted to the 110/33-11 kV substation located on Velachery Main Road. The EE office covering Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, Taramani and Velachery sections, was previously functioning in the 110/33-11 kV station near Tidel Park. The EE Adyar can be contact on ph: 9445850555 and on email eeomadyar@tnebnet.org


