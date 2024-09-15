ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco needs to re-introduce SMS to consumers in case of power outage

Published - September 15, 2024 11:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

This refers to the power outage on the night of September 12 following a fire near the Manali sub-station. Tangedco restored the supply by re-routing from other sub-stations. Whenever the supply was shut, Tangedco used to send SMS to the consumers. This service has been discontinued. When it can send SMS for tariff payment, what prevents Tangedco from sending SMS in case of an outage.

V. Jayaraman, T. Nagar.

Tangedco responds:

A senior official of Tangedco reasons that SMS was sent in the past because the Minnagam service was not available. Now that the Minnagam call centre has been working round the clock, the service has been discontinued, he says.

No last-mile link

The suburban trains in the Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section are the most popular and crowded. The absence of last-mile connectivity from the railway stations in the section to the core parts of the city causes hardship to residents. Nungambakkam is a prime area. However, the absence of last-mile connectivity through bus services means commuters must walk to the Sterling Road junction to board buses. We request the Metropolitan Transport Corporation to increase the frequency of small buses from Nungambakkam to DMS (S-36) at morning and evening peak hours.

David Manohar, Chromepet.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

