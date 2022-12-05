Tangedco launches ‘Go Electric’ awareness campaign

December 05, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Central distribution circle of Tangedco has launched “Go Electric” awareness campaign to help people to switch over from the polluting combustion engine to electric vehicle . The “Go Electric” campaign would be conducted through a road show using a Tata Ace vehicle installed with digital display boards to showcase various animation and other videos.

The campaign has been launched throughout the country by the Union government. Tangedco has been appointed as the nodal agency for creating charging infrastructure for electric vehicles by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. As part of the roadshow, the campaign vehicle would be covering Anna Salai, Egmore, Mylapore and T. Nagar areas from Monday to Thursday. Tangedco would be distributing pamphlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US