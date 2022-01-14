Tangedco fast tracks shifting of electricity lines

CHENNAI

After dragging its feet for a few months, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has finally started speeding up the work on shifting the power utilities for the Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project.

The work would cover underground cable network, erection of transformers, relocating overhead lines and underground cables, and the construction of substation will be shifted for the Phase 2 of the metro rail project that will connect Poonamallee, Sholinganallur and Madhavaram.

The shifting of the electricity infrastructure, which had slowed down owing to delay in finalising contractors and other issues, had picked up pace after the Chairman and Managing Director of Tangedco Rajesh Lakhoni along with senior officials organised a joint meeting with the senior officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. recently.

A senior official of Tangedco said all the shifting and construction of substation works were under progress with some work given priority owing to the traffic congestion and other issues. Also, the heavy rain had stalled the work but now it was being speeded up to make up for the lost time, he said.