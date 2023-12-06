Tangedco extends bill payment date till December 18

December 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tangedco has extended the last date for payment of electricity bills for Chennai and neighbouring three districts to December 18.

The date extension comes in the wake of Cyclone Michaung affecting the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

In a press release, the Electricity department has said that the extension is for those consumers whose last date for payment of bi-monthly period falls from December 4 to 7. Also in case of consumers who have not paid between December 4 and 6 and for which they have paid penalty, the penalty amount would be deducted in the next payment cycle, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.