Tangedco extends bill payment date till December 18

December 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The date extension comes in the wake of Cyclone Michaung affecting the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu

The Hindu Bureau

Tangedco has extended the last date for payment of electricity bills for Chennai and neighbouring three districts to December 18.

The date extension comes in the wake of Cyclone Michaung affecting the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

In a press release, the Electricity department has said that the extension is for those consumers whose last date for payment of bi-monthly period falls from December 4 to 7. Also in case of consumers who have not paid between December 4 and 6 and for which they have paid penalty, the penalty amount would be deducted in the next payment cycle, it added.

