Tangedco executes several monsoon preparedness works to provide uninterrupted power supply throughout the State during northeast monsson

The onset of the Northeast monsoon keeps the operation and maintenance staff of Tangedco on their toes, particularly in the city because of the high concentration of domestic consumers.

Every year, the officials of Tangedco would be undertaking pre-monsoon preparedness measures to avoid interruption of power supply though in extreme cases of heavy rains and cyclones, power supply would be suspended for safety reasons. This year also Tangedco has been taking several preventive measures of increasing the height of the pillar boxes, identifying and pruning tree branches which would cause snapping of overhead power lines, replacing damaged poles, and installing new electrical equipment of jumpers, conductors and switches.

A senior official of Tangedco said mass maintenance works based on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin were initiated this year throughout the State in the month of July itself and completed by October end. As part of the over 20 categories of works nearly 10 lakh equipment, switches and poles were replaced and this helped in providing uninterrupted power supply during the heavy rains in the recent months. In the city nearly 46,000 works were carried out, the highest in the State.

In Chennai, Tangedco is confident of supplying uninterrupted power because of the conversion of the conventional distribution transformers to Ring Main Units (RMUs) and increasing the base height of power transformers and pillar boxes to prevent electricity leakage in areas identified as being prone to water-logging. Also maintenance works have been carried out in 77 substations covering the five circles of North, West, Central, South and South 2.

The senior electricity official said previously, since the city had predominantly conventional distribution transformers (DTs), changeover to another power source during supply interruption would involve time and manpower, but with RMUs, the supply automatically changes from one source to another within seconds. Out of 5,692 DTs identified in various parts of the city, RMUs have been test charged in 5,337 locations with commissioning completed in 4,746. The entire target of converting DTs into RMUs would be completed by this financial year, the official added.

The electricity department has taken up the heightening of pillar boxes to one-metre level to avoid supply interruption and electricity leakage in 4,638 locations in the State with more than half of it in Chennai (2,380). Also the base height of the 41 power transformers which are housed in substations in the city has been increased to one-metre in 19 substations.

A senior official of the South region of Tangedco said of the 46,000 works, the South divided into two distribution areas, have executed the highest number of works of 17,500. Also, tree clearance was done on a mass scale with 18,775 tree branches pruned to prevent the snapping of overhead power lines.

The electricity staff as part of the mass maintenance works have carried out replacement of 14,199 damaged high tension poles and 39,653 low tension poles with new ones throughout the State.

Similarly thedepartment has fixed 15,350 new poles for low tension supply in the State.

