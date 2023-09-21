Tangedco engineer in Chennai caught red-handed while receiving ₹10,000 as bribe

September 21, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) nabbed a junior engineer of Tangedco in Besant Nagar, while he was receiving ₹10,000 as a bribe, from a consumer.

A case was registered by DVAC, Chennai City Detachment-V, based on a complaint from R. Krishnakumar of Old Pallavaram Road, Thoraipakkam, who alleged that P. Balakrishnan, junior engineer (operation and maintenance), Tangedco in Besant Nagar had demanded ₹40,000 as a bribe to provide a three- phase service connection for the complainant’s newly-constructed house in Adyar. The engineer had also asked for ₹10,000 to be paid as an advance.

Following his complaint, the police organised a trap. Officers of the DVAC caught Balakrishnan red-handed while he was receiving ₹10,000 from the complainant.

Balakrishnan was booked under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded in judicial custody until October 5.

