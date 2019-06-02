Tangedco engineer arrested for taking a bribe

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) nabbed an assistant executive engineer of the Tangedco while he was taking bribe from a man at his office in Anna Nagar on Friday.

According to sources, Karuppiah, 51, of Anna Nagar, had approached the engineer, Manimaran, for removing an electric post from his plot in the locality. However, the AEE demanded ₹50,000 as bribe. He agreed to give the money and paid an advance of ₹20,000.

Subsequently, as the post was not removed, Karuppiah approached Manimaran, who told him that the work would be completed only when he paid the remaining ₹30,000. Karuppiah informed the DVAC and a trap was laid to nab him.

When the engineer received the money on Friday evening, the DVAC team nabbed Manimaran. Further investigation is on.