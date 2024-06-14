Tangedco employee murdered over property dispute in Chennai

The Guduvanchery police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is suspected to have murdered his uncle over a property dispute on Friday (June 14, 2024) morning.

According to the Tambaram police, E. Utharadam and Shankar, brothers, resided in Dhargas Nagar in Kannivakkam. The brothers were involved in a property dispute. On Friday, Utharadam, who was as a lineman in the electricity department, was coming back to his house from the Kannivakkam lake, when his brother’s son Subash, attacked him with a knife from behind. Utharadam suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a private hospital near Kattankulathur. However, he was pronounced ‘brought dead’.

The Guduvanchery police are searching for Subash.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.