Tangedco employee murdered over property dispute in Chennai

The Guduvanchery police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is suspected to have murdered his uncle over a property dispute on Friday (June 14, 2024) morning.

According to the Tambaram police, E. Utharadam and Shankar, brothers, resided in Dhargas Nagar in Kannivakkam. The brothers were involved in a property dispute. On Friday, Utharadam, who was as a lineman in the electricity department, was coming back to his house from the Kannivakkam lake, when his brother’s son Subash, attacked him with a knife from behind. Utharadam suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a private hospital near Kattankulathur. However, he was pronounced ‘brought dead’.

The Guduvanchery police are searching for Subash.