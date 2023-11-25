TANGEDCO developing software to attach GST number of low tension consumers to take input credit for the tax paid

November 25, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Low tension (LT) electricity consumers with net metering of rooftop solar plants, who were unable to generate invoice for reimbursing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) paid for the electricity bill, would soon be able to attach the GST number for getting the input credit. The officials of Tangedco are developing a software for linking the GST number of LT consumer to help them get the input credit for the 18% GST tax paid.

Consumers who have taken low tension electricity connection and having installed rooftop solar plants have been complaining about the inability to attach their GST number for automatic invoice generation of input credit for the GST tax paid.

Swaraj Robert Roy of Zamin Endathur village in Chengalpattu district complained about his inability to receiving input credit for the 18% GST tax it attracts for installing rooftop solar plant in the bi-monthly electricity bill.

A senior official of the IT wing of TANGEDCO said testing for integrating the payment portal of the electricity department with the GST portal of the central government for allowing the LT consumers having rooftop solar plants was under progress and would soon be making a provision for attaching the GST number for taking input credit. The electricity official said already for HT consumers this facility of invoice generation for taking input credit has been provided but for low tension consumers having rooftop solar plants with net metering the GST reimbursement facility would be started by December.

A finance official of the electricity department said in the meantime all the local officials have been directed to manually register the GST number of those consumers to help them take input credit for the GST tax paid.