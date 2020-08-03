Tangedco contractors allege harassment

CHENNAI

03 August 2020

‘Local political leaders blocking work’

Work on shifting the overhead cables to underground by Tangedco has hit a roadblock due to local political leaders in Velachery putting up hurdles, according to sources.

A senior official of the Tangedco Southern region said contract workers were engaged in work when a group of residents, along with the local political party members, protested against the workers digging up the roads in Velachery without getting permission from the Greater Chennai Corporation, and demanded that the cable-laying work be stopped.

The official of the power utility said that although the project was executed only after getting permission from the civic body, the local politicians continued to harass the contractor and workers, and prevent them from executing the work.

Police complaint soon

He said that they were thinking of lodging a complaint with the local police station for blocking the work.

A senior official of the city police said they would take action if the Tangedco officials lodged a complaint.