Tangedco conducts awareness campaign on e-vehicles

February 02, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) organised an awareness campaign on the need for switching to electric vehicles (e-vehicles) for from January 29 to February 1. The awareness campaign organised by the Chennai Central Distribution Circle in Mylapore, T. Nagar, Egmore, and Anna Salai, had a road show displaying animated videos and audio.

In the closing ceremony held on Thursday, the ‘Go electric campaign’ the electricity officials explained in detail about the benefits of using e-vehicles would not only help in bringing down pollution but also save cost of purchasing petrol and diesel.

