Tangedco can seek changes in tariff only in next plea: TNERC

04 March 2021 23:47 IST

It had sought exclusion of non-manufacturing units from a tariff category

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has ruled that the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) can seek the exclusion of non-manufacturing units from a particular tariff category only when filing the next tariff petition.

Tangedco had filed a petition seeking tariff clarification in respect of establishments where no manufacturing activity is being carried out and charged under ‘HT Tariff I A’ based on registered factories licences and under ‘LT Tariff III B’ without any certificate for manufacturing of goods.

Various establishments

It mentioned establishments like packaging units, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation workshops, pumping of oil and gas units, central preparation units of food/sweets/bakery, prawn and shrimp culture units, battery charging units and reverse osmosis plants.

Industry associations opposed Tangedco’s petition and contended that if any list of industries has to be removed from the HT-IA and LT-IIIB tariff category, then it has to be made available for comments from the public.

TNERC noted that in the 2017 tariff order it had mentioned that in case Tangedco identifies the need for specifically excluding any other activity, then the State utility should submit the necessary proposal for the same, along with justification in its next tariff petition.

Any mid-course clarification to classify any type/group of activities after 4 years from the issue of the tariff order may result in retrospective revision of tariff for that category, it noted.

“Tangedco is directed to include the tariff clarification items in their petition to be filed so as to get the views of the stakeholders and to decide the matter. Until such time, the present tariff order has to be followed,” TNERC said.