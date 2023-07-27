HamberMenu
Tangedco assures township residents of resolving the problem of voltage fluctuation

Residents’ association of Venkatamangalam in Chengalpattu district represent to the power utility about the recurring problem of voltage fluctuation; senior officials of Tangedco visit the spot; work on setting up new distribution transformer to begin soon

July 27, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of a private township at Venkatamangalam village have been facing low voltage and frequent disruption in power supply in recent years as the present transmission and distribution infrastructure had not been improved to cope with the increasing load.

Ramesh, an office-bearer at the residents’ association, said the residents, in a petition to the power utility, said that more than 200 row houses constructed in 2015 were facing power fluctuations resulting in electrical appliances getting damaged. 

The Superintending Engineer of Chengalpattu district along with the local electricity officials inspected the township on Thursday and assured the residents of resolving the issue within a few days.

He later directed the officials to start work on installing a new distribution transformer and upgrade the electricity conductors to provide uninterrupted power supply to the residents. A senior official said the work of installing a new transformer would begin in a day or two and it would take care of the additional loads in future.

Tangedco officials said several localities along the Grand Southern Trunk Road between Tambaram and Chengalpattu witnessed rapid development and steps would be taken to improve the electricity infrastructure.

