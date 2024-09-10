ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco Assistant Engineer held for taking ₹2,500 bribe in Tiruvallur

Published - September 10, 2024 04:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The complainant had applied online for the conversion of his single-phase connection into a three-phase EB service; the AE, however, demanded a bribe to provide the same, the DVAC said

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) arrested an Assistant Engineer (AE) of Tangedco for allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe of ₹2,500 for providing a three-phase service connection.

According to the DVAC, the complainant, S. Madhukar of Gomathi Nagar in Polivakkam of Tiruvallur district, runs a car service centre. On August 23, Mr. Madhukar had applied online for the conversion of his single-phase connection into a three-phase EB service as he wanted to install a hydraulic loading ramp at the service centre. He paid a legitimate fee of ₹8,288, the DVAC said.

But when the complainant met the AE, Gajendran, and enquired about the three-phase service, the latter allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹2500 for the same.

Mr. Madhukar then complained to the Inspector, DVAC Unit, Tiruvallur, who registered a case. The accused was caught-red handed while accepting the bribe, in a trap orchestrated by the DVAC, and was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Special Judge, Tiruvallur.

He has been lodged in the Tiruvallur sub-jail.

