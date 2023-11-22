Tangedco app’s for online renewal of pension applications to launch in December

November 22, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The software engineers of the information technology wing of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) are developing a mobile app for pensioners to submit their yearly renewal life certificate (LC) forms.

The mobile app, once launched, will help pensioners avoid visiting the head office to submit LC forms or a public sector bank to renew the LC application.

A senior Tangedco official said the application was in the testing stage and would be launched by the first week of December. As part of this project, Tangedco has tied up with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for authentication of the pensioners’ details through the biometric system and linking Aadhaar numbers to submit the LC application for pension renewal.

All that the pensioner is required to do is purchase an authorised biometric machine (UIDAI has authorised eight biometric machines for scanning fingerprints) and link their Aadhaar numbers to complete LC application forms through the mobile app while sitting in their homes, she added.

More alternatives

Tangedco, in order to give more options to the over 9,000 pensions on its rolls, had last week entered into the agreement with the Jeevan Pramaan portal for renewing LC forms. The Jeevan Pramaan portal is a dedicated biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners of both Central and State governments and government organisations.

Pensioners of Tangedco who had to apply for or renew LCs in person for all these years would soon have easier alternatives, the official added.