Tangedco and Tantransco officials instructed to maintain uninterrupted power supply during VVIP visits in the State

June 16, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

A circular issued on Thursday by the CMD has called for the operation and maintenance officials to obtain programme schedule of VVIP well in advance, inspect site of visit and communicate with sketch and source details to the officials. The move followed the power blackout in Guindy during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The Hindu Bureau

The SE (Operation) of Tantransco, under whose control all the power substations comprising 110 kilo volt (KV), and 230 KV came, has to make arrangements for the main and alternate feeding sources to the function venue and place of stay of the VVIP. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In the wake of power blackout in Guindy during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, the TNEB’s Chairman and Managing Director has issued instructions to the Chief Engineers (CEs) and Superintending Engineers (SEs) of Tantransco and Tangedco to coordinate and maintain uninterrupted power supply during the visits of VVIPs and important government functions in the State. 

A senior official of Tangedco said a technical snag in the main power substation at Porur resulted in the blackout on Sunday. In a circular issued on Thursday, the CMD has called for the operation and maintenance officials to obtain the programme schedule of the VVIP well in advance and inspect the site of the visit along with a duty chart prepared by the CE and communicate with the sketch and source details to the officials.

Also the SE (Operation) of Tantransco, under whose control all the power substations comprising 110 kilo volt (KV), and 230 KV came, has to make arrangements for the main and alternate feeding sources to the function venue and place of stay. 

The circular calls for the SEs (Operation) and Protection and Communication (P and C) to be present with the team of staff in the main and alternate feeding stations and the function venue for the entire course till the function got over. In case of any supply emergency, the special team of maintenance linemen and hotlinemen should be readily available to attend to any power disruption. 

In case of any overloading identified in any of the power sources or feeders, remedial measures should be taken in advance by the CEs, comprising Grid Operation and Station Officers, to ensure continuous power supply, the circular said. 

