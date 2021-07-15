‘Tangedco altered alignment of conveyor belt in Ennore’

CHENNAI

15 July 2021 00:44 IST

Fishermen, activists say the deviation caused loss of wetland

Fishermen of Ennore and volunteers of the Save Ennore Creek campaign on Wednesday alleged that the Tangedco had deviated from the original alignment of the coal conveyor belt for which it had obtained clearance and had filled waterways using dredged material and flyash.

Urging the State government to stop the work, they said the construction had caused loss of more than 15 acres of wetland, including 1.1 acres of the Kosasthalaiyar river. If allowed to proceed, this alignment would claim another 2.4 acres of river-spread, including mangroves. “Using a handheld GPS device, we have found that they have deviated from the original alignment,” said a volunteer.

According to fishermen, the Konamudukku Kalvai, where the construction is on, is a biologically productive spot. Fishermen have reported a drastic drop in fish catch over the last three months. “We want these encroachments removed, and we want to be fully compensated for the damage done to our source of livelihood,” said R.L. Srinivasan of Kattukuppam village.

“Given the encouraging steps taken in the appointment of efficient senior environment and forest staff, we are hopeful that the government will ensure that the law prevails in this case,” Save Ennore Creek campaign and the region’s fishers said in a statement.

A few days ago, a three-member team comprising economist S. Janakarajan, Carnatic vocalist T.M. Krishna and G. Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal visited the site.