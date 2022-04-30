TANCET hall tickets will be issued from May 2

They can be downloaded till May 13

Hall tickets for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) will be issued for all registered candidates online from 10 a.m. onwards on May 2.

The TANCET secretary said in a circular that the hall tickets can be downloaded till May 13. Applicants have been advised not to rush on the very first day itself to download hall tickets.

Anna University has been authorised by the government to conduct test. For TANCET 2022, 21,557 candidates have registered online for the MBA entrance exam, 8,391 candidates for MCA, and 6,762 candidates for M.E, M. Tech, M. Arch and M. Planning. A total of 36,710 candidates have registered online.

To download the hall tickets, candidates can visit https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet . For queries, candidates can mail tancetau@gmail.com