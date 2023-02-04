ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilisai stresses on need to improve nutrition at government hospitals

February 04, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor and Puduchery Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has stressed on the need for providing better nutrition in government hospitals.

According to a press release, speaking at IAPEN India Clinical Nutrition Congress 2023, Dr. Tamilisai daid that whatever research doctors did and whatever they discovered, it should be made available to the common man and all government hospitals should provide good nutrition.

Dr. Tamilisai said that importance should be given to vegetables in providing mid-day meals and pointed out that they were implementing a programme to provide breakfast to schoolchildren in Telangana. The focus of the congress was to improve nutritional care for people at risk of malnutrition. A. Bhuvaneshwari, chief organiser of the congress and P.C. Vijayakumar, honorary national president, IAPEN India, took part.

