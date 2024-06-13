ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilisai issues clarification on her conversation with Amit Shah

Updated - June 13, 2024 10:26 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The conversation between the two leaders happened moments before Chandrababu Naidu was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

A day after a video clip of BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah having a serious conversation with former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan went viral on social media platforms, the latter issued a clarification on Thursday. Ms. Soundararajan, in a post on X, said, “Yesterday, as I met our Honourable Home Minister Sri Amit Shah ji in A.P. for the first time after the 2024 Election. He called me to ask about the post-poll follow-up and the challenges faced. As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time, with utmost concern, he advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively, which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around.”

The conversation between the two leaders happened moments before Chandrababu Naidu was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Both the leaders were on the dais and exchanged words for a very brief period. The manner in which the conversation took place had triggered speculation with a section interpreting that Mr Shah had admonished the former Governor.

