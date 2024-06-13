GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamilisai issues clarification on her conversation with Amit Shah

The conversation between the two leaders happened moments before Chandrababu Naidu was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

Updated - June 13, 2024 10:26 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

A day after a video clip of BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah having a serious conversation with former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan went viral on social media platforms, the latter issued a clarification on Thursday. Ms. Soundararajan, in a post on X, said, “Yesterday, as I met our Honourable Home Minister Sri Amit Shah ji in A.P. for the first time after the 2024 Election. He called me to ask about the post-poll follow-up and the challenges faced. As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time, with utmost concern, he advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively, which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around.”

The conversation between the two leaders happened moments before Chandrababu Naidu was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Both the leaders were on the dais and exchanged words for a very brief period. The manner in which the conversation took place had triggered speculation with a section interpreting that Mr Shah had admonished the former Governor.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.