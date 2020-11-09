Tamilan TV reporter hacked to death in Kundrathur

CHENNAI

09 November 2020 10:56 IST

The 26-year-old was reportedly murdered over his questioning of the illegal sale of government poramboke land

A reporter of Tamilan TV was hacked to death by a few known persons near his house in the city’s outskirts, reportedly over his questioning of the illegal sale of government poramboke lands.

The victim G. Moses, 26, was residing at Nallur village near Somangalam in Kundrathur and he was covering the Sriperumbudur and Kundrathur areas for Tamilan TV. His father, Gnanaraj Yesudasan is a reporter with Malai Tamizhagam, a daily. At 10.30 p.m on Sunday, somebody called him out, and Moses stepped out of his home. His father was under the impression that he was going to meet some friends.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said Moses was made to walk up to the lakebed, a few yards away from the house. The suspects then attacked him using knives. Moses ran from there towards his house, but the suspects again attacked him again and fled the spot by the time, his father and neighbour came out, on hearing his cries.

Moses was taken to Government Chromepet Hospital, where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Kancheepuram district Superintended of Police D. Shanmugapriya and other police officers visited the spot and held enquiries. Police sources said a few antisocial elements had encroached upon poramboke land on the lake and attempted to sell the land fraudulently. The residents in the area reportedly demolished the structure on the layout besides reporting the incident to the police and had caused police action to be taken upon the illegal encroachers. The encroachers believed the the father and son were those leading the local residents.

Police arrested the suspects, Attai alias Venkatesan, 18, Navamani, 26, Vignesh, 19, and Manoj, 19, and further investigations are on.