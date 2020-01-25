Tamil version of Hum Dekhenge released

The Tamil version of Hum Dekhenge, written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz, which has become a popular protest song during the recent demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was released on Friday.

The translation was done by Ponni and Mangai and the rendition was by musicians Anjana and Bindu Malini.

In an interaction during the launch of the song, Kannan Gopinathan, former IAS officer and activist, spoke of the suppression of anti-CAA protests and how the freedom of expression, guaranteed by the Constitution, was not available in practice to citizens.

“We thought we had the freedom of expression. We never tried to use it. Only when we tried to use it, did we realise that we did not have it,” he said.

Sustaining protests

Mr. Gopinathan stressed on the need to continue the protests, while at the same time, engage in conversations with those in support of the Act.

Retired Madras High Court judge, D. Hariparanthaman, highlighted how Section 41 of the Madras City Police Act was used to suppress civil liberties, throughout the year, in Chennai.

R. Vaigai, advocate, Madras High Court, said Article 19 of the Constitution, guaranteeing freedom of speech, had been watered down over the last 70 years.

Activists Gayatri Khandhadai and Radhika Ganesh also spoke on the occasion.