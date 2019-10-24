Tamil theatre fest draws huge crowds

United Visuals, a theatre group led by the famed T.V. Varadharajen, is celebrating its silver jubilee in style — by organising 27 plays in 25 days. The Tamil theatre festival, that started on October 3, will go on till November 3, with plays being staged at different stages across the city.

“The plays are not ticketed and are free for all theatre lovers. We are ensuring that old plays, well-loved and received by the theatre-going audience, are performed. In the last three days, shows in Nanganallur have witnessed house-full shows. Theatre groups, city sabhas and organisations have stepped in to support us. This is the second season of our Nagaram Muzhuvathum Naal Thorum Natakam festival,” said Mr. Varadharajen. The festival is being conducted as a tribute to writer and playwright Crazy Mohan and theatre personality S.V. Sankaran.

On Thursday and Friday at 6.15 p.m., at the Mylapore Fine Arts Club, Ponniyin Selvan and Maaveeran Pulithevan will be staged. At the Narada Gana Sabha, two mega productions will be staged — Bharathi - yaar on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. and Deivaththul Deivam, a biopic on Paramacharya, at 5 p.m. At the same venue, Washingtonil Thirumanam will be staged on Monday, at 6.15 p.m.

From October 29, for three days, Chitralaya Gopu’s Kasedhan Kadavulada, by UAA; Valaikull Sikkiya meen in which Fathima Babu and Cho Ramesh are acting; and Sri Narasimhar, will be hosted by Hamsadhwani and the Indira Nagar Youth Hostel.

The last three days of the festival will be held at Vani Mahal, with Meesaiaanalum Manaivi being the last play, on November 2.