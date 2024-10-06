Tamil television channels add new content to Sunday watch list

Zee Tamil, which has enthralled the Tamil television audience for over a decade, is serving another show to food lovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a few years, the channel has resumed its cookery show in a contemporary format with Samayal Express. The show, being aired at 1.30 p.m. on Sundays, has actor Seetha venture into a reality show. She has been joined by chef Krishna Mckenzie, an Englishman-turned-Aurovillian and founder of Solitude Farm, who adds charm to the show with his fluent Tamil.

In the couple of episodes streamed since its launch a fortnight ago, the show, which celebrates Tamil cuisines has had two celebrity pairs step into the kitchen to engage in a delectable battle. Some of them have been real-life television duos, too, like Myna Nandhini and her husband, Yogi. With television actor Aysha as its host, the show’s three segments make it an interesting watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first task involves the pairs in whipping up a dish on a shoe-string budget and the next is to taste a given dish and guess the ingredients that went into the delicious recipe. And then, the two teams prepare the dish close to an authentic recipe made by Mr. Mckenzie in Sonnapadi Kelu task. The title winners are decided after this final task.

Sources in Zee Tamil say the show, which is garnering viewership with its entertainment and heart-warming stories from celebrities, has resumed after a gap of a few years. The channel previously had the longest running cookery show, Anjarai Petti, which ran into over 5,000 episodes.

Two more weekend shows in Sun TV

Sun TV, one of the popular Tamil entertainment channels that presents some of the bingeable shows, has upped its game with two more weekend game shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the recent humour-based cooking competition show Top Cooku Dupe Cooku that was streaming for 20 weeks, actor Dheena will pair up with another television personality and YouTuber Adirchi Arun to host a new game show Mama Manasillayo.

With promises to turn Sundays into fun days, the show, a mix of fun tasks and buzzer rounds involving celebrity families, has started airing since October 6. It would be aired at half past noon. every Sunday. The families of folk singers Anthony Dasan and Senthil Ganesh-Rajalakshmi participated in the first episode. The concept involves husbands given fun punishments for losing tasks.

The crew and Media Masons, the production house that has created several reality shows such as ‘Super Singer’ for Vijay TV and ‘Top Cooku Dupe Cooku’ for Sun TV, also shared promos and pictures about the show on their social media handles.

A blend of tasks

This would be followed by another game show Naanga Ready Neenga Readyah that started streaming at 2 p.m. this Sunday. Television serial artists would take part in the show that would have a blend of tasks, including acting and singing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.