Tamil students in Mumbai declared pass

CHENNAI

01 July 2020 00:09 IST

All 69 Tamil students in Mumbai, who registered to appear for Class X public exams to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, were on Tuesday declared to have passed the exam.

In a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said their marks for the Class X public exams would be calculated based on their quarterly, half yearly exam marks and attendance.

