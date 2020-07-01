ChennaiCHENNAI 01 July 2020 00:09 IST
Comments
Tamil students in Mumbai declared pass
Updated: 01 July 2020 00:09 IST
All 69 Tamil students in Mumbai, who registered to appear for Class X public exams to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, were on Tuesday declared to have passed the exam.
In a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said their marks for the Class X public exams would be calculated based on their quarterly, half yearly exam marks and attendance.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Chennai
Read more...