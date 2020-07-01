Chennai

Tamil students in Mumbai declared pass

All 69 Tamil students in Mumbai, who registered to appear for Class X public exams to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, were on Tuesday declared to have passed the exam.

In a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said their marks for the Class X public exams would be calculated based on their quarterly, half yearly exam marks and attendance.

