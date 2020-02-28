‘Tamil news channels not sensationalist’

Tamil news channels by and large stood out and did not follow the propagandist and sensationalist trends observed in a majority of the English and Hindi news channels, N. Ram, Chairman, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd., said on Thursday.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Media and Advertising - Controversies and Challenges,’ he said that, barring some exceptions, the news channels in English and Hindi have become the worst in the world with their shouting matches, propaganda and lack of civility.

The seminar was organised in the backdrop of Advertising Standards Council of India's (ASCI) recent ruling that an advertisement issued a few months ago by a popular TV network ahead of its launch of a Tamil news channel was in violation of its code, particularly Section 4.1 (e) that deals with unfair denigration, attack or discrediting of competitors.

Mr. Ram stressed on the need for news organisations to have a policy to not publish such derogatory advertisements.

Pointing out the lack of regulation for digital advertising, he highlighted the need for formulation of a code for the purpose. He said that while self regulation in the media was proving to be inadequate in certain circumstances, allowing the government to regulate will certainly turn out to be a bad alternative.

Speaking aside later, Mr. Ram welcomed actor Rajinikanth’s latest statement indicating the violence in Delhi as a failure of Union government, but said that the actor’s stance on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), however, needed to change.

He said that the actor’s earlier statement that he supported the CAA was perhaps made superficially and without thinking deeply about the issue. “I have high regards for him as an actor. I believe that his position (on the issue) is evolving,” he said. Acknowledging that it was a complex problem involving technicalities, he said that meetings could be arranged with the actor, to discuss it.

Mr. Ram blamed the Union government, particularly Home Minister Amit Shah, for its failure to prevent and control violence in Delhi.

Highlighting that CAA, National Register of Citizens, and National Population Register cannot be seen in isolation, he criticised the Central government for making false statements that the three were not linked.

M. Gunasekaran, editor, News 18 Tamil Nadu, said that the widespread condemnation for the advertisement from fellow journalists were reassuring of the fact that the media landscape in Tamil Nadu was different.

S. Karthigaichelvan, Managing Editor, Puthiya Thalaimurai, said that the channel did not achieve whatever it wanted through the advertisement since the reaction largely went against the channel.

Peer Mohamed, Alliance for Media Freedom, said that the advertisement must also be seen as an attempt by the particular cross-media television network to monopolise the market.