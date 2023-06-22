Tamil Nadu’s women cops turn sailors, complete 1000-kilometre expedition off Chennai coast

June 22, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

A fleet of four J80 sailboats are docked at Chennai harbour on a sultry mid-June afternoon. Aboard them are 25 policewomen smiling and celebrating completing eight challenging days at sea. Terms like jig, sail and keel are now commonspeak for the amateur sailors who were part of a 1,000-kilometre expedition through Chennai-Pulicat-Point Calimere-Chennai to commemorate the golden jubilee year of women in the Tamil Nadu Police Force. Undeterred by the brutal sun, salty sea breeze, and the occasional drizzle, and fired up with adrenaline, the women say they cannot wait to get back to sea.

“Some of us hadn’t even seen a sailboat before,” says E Rajeshwari, Inspector, Law and Order, Zam Bazaar. (Many in the city will know her as the cop who rescued an unconscious 25-year-old cemetery worker during the 2021 rains in Chennai, by carrying him on her shoulder to the hospital.) “We were given theoretical classes on sailing at the Royal Madras Yacht Club. In those moments, we became children who are eager to learn,” says Rajeshwari. They prepped for the expedition after eight months.

The journey was not all about fair winds; some days were more difficult than the others.

On the third day, darkness engulfed them with the only exception of incessant lightning strikes that lit up the black sky every few seconds. Thanks to some unforeseen delays, they had to sail in the night through a storm between Puducherry and Cuddalore. “We sailed for more than 18 hours that day,” recalls Dr Rohini Rau, a professional sailor who was part of the RMYC team that led the amateur crew. “These women are extremely resilient, nothing fazed them. It’s probably because of their professional training.” That night, the Coast Guard, CRPF and RMYC teams had to be on standby for rescue requirements, if any.

“It was very cold!” recalls 20-year-old I Saraswathi, constable, Chennai City AR, as she explains how the rain beat down mercilessly on the four sailboats that carried the crew. “We sailed past midnight that day for the first time. It was an adventure! It was also scary but with the help of our coaches, we were able to reach the shore,” she continues.

In the waters between Karaikal and Puducherry, Saraswathi remembers spotting whale sharks. She says, “They followed our boat for close to four hours.” (For the past two weeks, whale sharks have been circling off the Chennai coast. )

Rajeshwari chips in to say that the professional sailors were patient with them. “Even in instances that demanded yelling, they remained calm and polite. They have taught us well,” she says, adding with a chuckle, “We are confident of sailing by ourselves now. A little more chiseling, and we’ll be ready for competitions.”

