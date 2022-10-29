Tamil Nadu’s PHC labs go through external quality assurance

All 2,127 Primary Health Centre (PHC) laboratories in Tamil Nadu are being put through an external quality assurance scheme (EQAS) to ensure quality and precision in basic blood investigations.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has enrolled all 2,127 PHCs for EQAS through a tie-up with Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, said. “The aim is to ensure that the quality of laboratory services offered by a PHC is equivalent to that of a tertiary care centre. The results are showing now; they are getting better, though there are certain challenges,” he said.

S. Raju, Deputy Director, State Public Health Laboratory, said each PHC has a small clinical laboratory that does basic biochemistry investigations, such as glucose level, cholesterol and creatinine, required to provide primary care. Each of these laboratories is managed by a qualified technician. “We have also provided 612 cell counters for haemotological analysis to block PHCs, upgraded PHCs and some urban and additional PHCs based on the patient load,” he said.

At a laboratory, the four critical components for quality assurance are infrastructure, human resource, equipment and consumables. “This is why we started to take part in a third party quality assurance scheme in 2020 that led to a decision to mandatorily enroll all 2,127 PHCs last year,” he said.

Under EQAS, the laboratory technician runs quality control samples, which are dispatched by CMC for which the values are unknown, and uploads the results online once a month. “We have created a dashboard. The results are analysed by CMC and rated as excellent/good/satisfactory/poor. Corrective measures are taken for poorly performing districts,” he said.

The laboratories also have internal quality checks in which samples are run three times a week at the start of the day. “Participation in EQAS is 99% and the performance is above 95% indicating the reliability of the government PHC labs in delivering reliable and reproducible test results. Ensuring free quality diagnostics at the PHC level to serve the rural and urban community in Tamil Nadu has a direct impact on the drastic reduction of out-of-the-pocket expenditure to the community,” he said.

As a first step, five PHCs have received NABL accreditation for medical testing labs-entry level, he said. “Our aim is to get the certification for all PHCs in the future. To start with, 450 block and upgraded PHCs in the next two to three years.”