Tamil Nadu’s IMR dropped to 8.2 per 1,000 live births during April-December 2023, says Minister

January 19, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) dropped from 13 per 1,000 live births in 2020 to 8.2 per 1,000 live births during April-December 2023, according to data released by the Health Management Information System, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Thursday.

The IMR has gradually reduced due to implementation of several child health interventions in the last two years, the Minister said, during an event to mark the implementation of six child health-related schemes – announced in the Assembly last year – at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children.

Establishment of four Newborn Stabilisation Units (NBSU) in Urban Community Health Centres (UCHC) functioning in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was one of the announcements. In line with this, the Minister launched the NBSU at UCHC, Adyar on the occasion. The other units were announced for Perumalpet Emergency Obstetric Care Centre (EOC), Saidapet EOC, and Shenoy Nagar EOC.

The unit is provided with equipment, at a cost of ₹20.4 lakh, to provide basic stabilisation and feeding support to babies delivered at the facility and sick and small babies referred from outside, a release said. The Minister also launched a Genetic Lab at the ICH. This was in line with the announcement to upgrade the genetic departments of ICH, Madurai Medical College and Coimbatore Medical College Hospitals as Centres of Excellence at an initial cost of ₹8.19 crore.

To further reduce infant deaths, the implementation of “Home-Based Young Child Care” initiative in all districts through anganwadi workers was announced. This was to follow up low birth weight newborns and sick newborns discharged from Special Newborn Care Units. The Minister said booklets were provided for 2,650 Accredited Social Health Activists and 54,439 anganwadi workers, and they would visit the homes of low birth weight babies. They will carry out five visits to houses of children, aged up to two years. An incentive of ₹250 will be provided for the worker. It was also announced that the 27 human milk banks functioning in government hospitals would be strengthened by providing equipment at a cost of ₹81 lakh. As part of this, Laminar Flow was provided to ICH’s Comprehensive Lactation Management Unit. A high frequency oscillatory ventilator was also provided to ICH.

Three-day conference

The Health Department’s ‘Kalaignar Centenary International Medical Conference’ would be held from January 19-21. A total of 11,000 persons are set to take part in the conference, which will feature 210 national and international speakers. Experts from the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Canada, Australia, Singapore and Qatar will attend the event, the Minister said. Chennai Mayor R. Priya, MLA I. Paranthamen and Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present.