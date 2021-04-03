Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,000

New infections push active cases to 18,606, of which Chennai accounted for 7,161

After five months, fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu exceeded 3,000 on Friday. A total of 3,290 people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the State’s overall tally to 8,92,780.

The last time the State recorded 3,000-plus cases (3,057 cases) was on October 23, 2020. The new high since then pushed the active caseload to 18,606, of which Chennai alone accounted for 7,161 cases.

Chennai, for the second consecutive day, reported 1,000-plus cases. A total of 1,188 persons tested positive, and seven died in the city.

While there were 280 COVID-19 cases in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore reported 277 cases. There were 183 cases in Tiruvallur, 120 in Thanjavur and 119 in Kancheepuram.

Madurai and Tiruchi’s daily count crossed 100 after a number of months. While 122 people tested positive for the infection in Tiruchi, 105 people tested positive in Madurai. There were 78 cases in Tirunelveli, 75 in Tiruppur and 69 in Tiruvarur.

Eight returnees were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State — four from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Qatar, Assam, Jharkhand and Telangana.

12 more fatalities

The State recorded 12 more fatalities — eight in private hospitals and four in government hospitals. This took the toll to 12,750. All 12 of them had co-morbidities. This included a 77-year-old man from Tenkasi, who had diabetes and was admitted to the Government Periyar Hospital in Mayiladuthurai on April 1, with complaint of fever for seven days. However, he died the same day due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Another 1,715 people recovered across the State. This took the total number of recoveries to 8,61,424. A total of 86,066 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Till date, 1,97,67,310 samples have been tested.