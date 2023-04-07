ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 case count goes past 300

April 07, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu surpassed 300 on Friday. A total of 303 persons tested positive for the infection across the State. Among them were three persons who returned from the United Arab Emirates and one from Singapore. Chennai reported 101 new cases. There were 29 cases in Chengalpattu, 26 in Kanyakumari and 22 in Coimbatore. The fresh cases took the State’s overall count to 35,98,320.

While 139 persons were discharged after treatment, the active cases soared to 1,530. In Chennai, 497 persons were under treatment, while Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari had 164 and 114 active cases respectively. Coimbatore had 108 active cases.

A total of 4,189 samples were tested in the State. According to Thursday’s data, the State’s overall positivity rate rose to 7.0%. Chennai had the highest positivity rate at 9.9% followed by Chengalpattu (9.2%).

