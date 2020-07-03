Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally crosses the one-lakh mark

The COVID-19 case tally of Tamil Nadu, which recorded its first infection on March 7, breached the one-lakh mark on Friday.

With 4,329 fresh cases, the State’s overall tally rose to 1,02,721. The number of patients undergoing treatment at various facilities stands at 42,955.

Tamil Nadu’s case count crossed the 10,000-mark on May 15. In a little over a month, 40,000 more cases were added as the total number of infections touched 50,000 on June 17. It took just 16 days for the State to add another 50,000 cases.

Cases started to rise in the first week of May after the Koyambedu cluster emerged in Chennai, and spread to nearly half of the State. The daily infection count topped 1,000 for the first time on May 31.

Rising graph

After reporting 2,000-plus cases every day for more than a week from June 17, the State’s daily tally touched 3,000 on June 25.

The State has been reporting over 4,000 cases in the last two days.

The total number of persons discharged in the State stands at 58,378.

The death toll has increased to 1,385.