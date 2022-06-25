Tamil Nadu’s active COVID-19 caseload goes over 6,500

Nearly 46% of the active cases are in Chennai; 1,383 persons have tested positive

The total number of samples tested so far in the State is 6,70,18,243. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

With another 1,382 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, the active caseload went past the 6,500-mark. Nearly 46% of the active cases were in Chennai.

The overall positivity rate of the State climbed to 5.5%. Only three districts — Ariyalur, Dindigul and Ramanthapuram — had nil fresh cases.

There was a small drop in cases in both Chennai and Chengalpattu when compared with the previous day. While 607 persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai, Chengalpattu logged 240 cases. There were 89 cases in Coimbatore, 83 in Tiruvallur and 66 in Kancheepuram. Thoothukudi registered a rise in cases from 19 on Friday to 60 on Saturday. There were 49 cases in Kanniyakumari and 26 in Virudhunagar.

The fresh cases took the overall tally to 34,66,872. There were no deaths due to COVID-19.

The active caseload rose to 6,677. Of this, Chennai accounted for 3,080 active cases. Chengalpattu followed with 1,196 active cases. There were 300-plus active cases in Tiruvallur, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari.

As many as 621 persons were discharged after treatment. A total of 24,981 samples were tested in the State. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 6,70,18,243.

According to Friday’s data, Chengalpattu’s positivity rate was the highest in the State at 11.1%. As of date, a total of 364 beds in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals were occupied in the State.