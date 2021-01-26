Tamil Nadu will have 23,000 more polling booths, says Governor

Tamil Nadu will have 23,000 more polling booths during the 2021 Assembly election in compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocol, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Monday.
Speaking at the 11th National Voters’ Day function here, he said given the need to maintain physical distance, polling booths would be limited to 1,000 voters each, as against the norm of 1,500 electors. This would result in the creation of 23,000 booths, in addition to the existing 67,775 booths.
Mr. Purohit said the first-level checking of EVMs/VVPATs would be completed by January 31. On account of the pandemic, digital and electronic media were being used to the maximum to create awareness among electors, he added.
“Let me remind you that you now have the power to choose your representatives. Do exercise this power responsibly, use this opportunity and exercise your franchise every time in the most informed and ethical manner, free of any inducement and going beyond narrow considerations. I would like to tell all eligible citizens to register themselves as voters and vote with pride at every election,” the Governor said.
Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam; State Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy; Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo; Additional Chief Electoral Officer V. Rajaraman; Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi; and District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash were present.
