Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu wants Chennai Corporation to ease COVID-19 restrictions and reopen shops

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu made a representation to the Greater Chennai Corporation to relax COVID-19 restrictions and reopen shops in nine commercial areas in the city.

Office-bearers of the traders’ body met the Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Wednesday and submitted a petition not to extend the closure of shops as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.

Its State president A.M. Vikramaraja said steps were being taken to create awareness among traders about COVID-19 safety norms. The traders’ body has also instructed merchants in crowded shopping areas such as T. Nagar, Washermenpet and Kothwalchavadi to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

The civic body must take a decision to help traders and labourers who are already affected during the pandemic, he said.

Members said there were about 3,500 shops in various areas of the city. Stores, including tailoring shops, had been closed since July 31. Officials had assured the traders that their demands would be considered if the COVID-19 cases in the city begin to drop, they said.

It may be recalled that the Corporation had directed the closure of commercial establishments and complexes in nine areas, including T. Nagar, Purasawalkam, Royapuram and Aminjikarai, till August 9 to prevent crowding, anticipating the onset of a third wave of the pandemic.