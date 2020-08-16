Tamil Nadu unit of BJP reiterates demand to cancel e-pass system

State BJP president L. Murugan also reiterated the party’s demand that the State government should allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in public.

State BJP president L. Murugan on Sunday reiterated that the Tamil Nadu government must cancel the e-pass system for movement of vehicles by taking into account the hardships faced by the public.

He welcomed Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s announcement that from August 17, people who apply for an e-pass by providing their Aadhaar or ration card details will get the e-pass instantly. At the same time, he called for abolishing the system pointing out that no other State has such a practice.

He also reiterated the party’s demand that the Tamil Nadu government should allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in public and also support the three language formula proposed in the National Education Policy 2020.