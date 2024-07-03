GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Travel Expo to be held

July 03, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Travel Expo will be held in Madurai from September 20 to 22 this year at Grand Madurai by GRT Hotels.

One of the important aspects and focus of the expo will be to turn Tamil Nadu into a favoured destination for weddings. An introductory meeting regarding this expo was held. Nearly 250 people from across the country and abroad including tour operators, travel agents, tourism experts will take part in the expo, according to a press release.

It is being organised jointly by Madurai Travel Club, Confederation of Indian Industry, South India Hotels and Restaurants Association and the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department and the Ministry of Tourism has also facilitated buyer-seller meet in this regard, the release said.

